Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 21, 2022) - Happy 110th birthday, Navy Dental Corps! Capt. Khon Lien, a dentist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, performs an annual dental exam on a patient. Lien, a native of Saint Johns, Florida, holds a doctorate in dental surgery and a master of science in oral biology from University of Maryland. Lien says, “I provide full dental services to get sailors and Marines ready to deploy anywhere in the world.” Since Aug. 22, 1912, the Dental Corps has been vital to ensuring the operational readiness of all who deploy. Dental Corps personnel serve with Marine Expeditionary Units and aboard ships, assuming roles in triage and surgical support at Marine battalion aid stations and battle dressing stations. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #NavyDentalCorps

