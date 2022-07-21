Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 21, 2022) - Happy 110th birthday, Navy Dental Corps! Capt. Khon Lien, a dentist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, performs an annual dental exam on a patient. Lien, a native of Saint Johns, Florida, holds a doctorate in dental surgery and a master of science in oral biology from University of Maryland. Lien says, “I provide full dental services to get sailors and Marines ready to deploy anywhere in the world.” Since Aug. 22, 1912, the Dental Corps has been vital to ensuring the operational readiness of all who deploy. Dental Corps personnel serve with Marine Expeditionary Units and aboard ships, assuming roles in triage and surgical support at Marine battalion aid stations and battle dressing stations. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #NavyDentalCorps

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 10:17
    Photo ID: 7382071
    VIRIN: 220721-N-QA097-060
    Resolution: 4137x3000
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Dental Corps
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville
    annual exam

