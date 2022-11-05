Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Pharmacy

ALBANY, Ga. (May 11, 2022) - Ashley Eschmann, a pharmacist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, fills a prescription. Eschmann holds a doctor of pharmacy degree from Auburn University. She is a native of Leesburg, Georgia, and says, “I love providing services to our military community and their families.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

