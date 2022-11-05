ALBANY, Ga. (May 11, 2022) - Ashley Eschmann, a pharmacist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, fills a prescription. Eschmann holds a doctor of pharmacy degree from Auburn University. She is a native of Leesburg, Georgia, and says, “I love providing services to our military community and their families.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 10:17
|Photo ID:
|7382069
|VIRIN:
|220511-N-QA097-072
|Resolution:
|3226x2952
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Pharmacy [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
