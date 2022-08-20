Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS National Night Out 2022 [Image 9 of 21]

    CFAS National Night Out 2022

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Senator Santos, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, teaches Honami Sasagawa how to operate an automated external defibrillator during the National Night Out 2022 event at CFAS Nimitz Park Aug. 22, 2022. National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie and takes place across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 03:35
    Photo ID: 7381649
    VIRIN: 220820-N-HI376-1235
    Resolution: 5869x4645
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS National Night Out 2022 [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022
    CFAS National Night Out 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    CFAS
    Police
    National Night Out
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT