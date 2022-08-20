CFAS National Night Out 2022

Military working dog (MWD), Frank C123, bites Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Christian Moore during a MWD demonstration at the National Night Out 2022 event at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Nimitz Park Aug. 22, 2022. National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie and takes place across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

