    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS National Night Out 2022 [Image 10 of 21]

    CFAS National Night Out 2022

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors and families from Commander, Fleet Activities (CFAS) and members of the local Sasebo community gather for National Night Out 2022 at CFAS Nimitz Park Aug. 22, 2022. National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie and takes place across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 03:35
    Photo ID: 7381650
    VIRIN: 220820-N-HI376-1131
    Resolution: 6920x4618
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS National Night Out 2022 [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

