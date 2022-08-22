Fist Day of School at the Sullivans school onboard CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug, 22, 2022) — Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), rings in each grade of Sullivans Elementary School students as they start the school year. Monday, Aug. 22 marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year for almost all Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Pacific schools. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ryo Isobe)

