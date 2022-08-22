Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fist Day of School at the Sullivans School onboard CFAY [Image 6 of 10]

    Fist Day of School at the Sullivans School onboard CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug, 22, 2022) — Students, family members, and faculty celebrate the first day of school at Sullivans Elementary School onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Monday, Aug. 22 marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year for almost all Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Pacific schools. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ryo Isobe)

