Fist Day of School at the Sullivans school onboard CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug, 22, 2022) — Joseph Gullekson, principal of Sullivans Elementary School, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), delivers remarks to approximately 3,000 students and their families gathered for the first day of school celebration. Monday, Aug. 22 marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year for almost all Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Pacific schools. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ryo Isobe)

