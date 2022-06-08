Soldiers with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct rail operations in preparations to travel to the Joint Readiness Training Center July 28, 2022.

During this month-long training, our Soldiers will conduct large-scale combat operations against a near-peer threat with multi-domain capabilities.

This rotation will provide 3BCT the opportunity to conduct training alongside units from the Brazilian Army in efforts to enhance our professional partnerships and mutual readiness.

As a member of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), It is imperative that the Rakkasans maintain the highest level of readiness for the moment we are called to defend our nation's freedoms.

America's security depends on units like ours. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2022 Date Posted: 08.20.2022 19:26 Photo ID: 7380435 VIRIN: 220806-A-ZY466-402 Resolution: 2048x1277 Size: 1.26 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Rakkasans Leave for JRTC [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.