    The Rakkasans Leave for JRTC [Image 1 of 8]

    The Rakkasans Leave for JRTC

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct rail operations in preparations to travel to the Joint Readiness Training Center July 28, 2022.
    During this month-long training, our Soldiers will conduct large-scale combat operations against a near-peer threat with multi-domain capabilities.
    This rotation will provide 3BCT the opportunity to conduct training alongside units from the Brazilian Army in efforts to enhance our professional partnerships and mutual readiness.
    As a member of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), It is imperative that the Rakkasans maintain the highest level of readiness for the moment we are called to defend our nation's freedoms.
    America's security depends on units like ours. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 19:26
    Photo ID: 7380431
    VIRIN: 220728-A-ZY466-978
    Resolution: 2048x1357
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Rakkasans Leave for JRTC [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Army
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Rakkasan

