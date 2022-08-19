Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 TCCC Training [Image 6 of 8]

    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 TCCC Training

    WISE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Curtis Nichols, a corpsman with Navy Reserve Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth, stands security for team members applying life saving Tactical Combat Casualty Care skills on a simulated casualty during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022, at Wise, Va., on Aug. 19, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 14:31
    Photo ID: 7380311
    VIRIN: 220819-F-DV652-1056
    Resolution: 5000x3333
    Size: 9.52 MB
    Location: WISE, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 TCCC Training [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Appalachian Care

