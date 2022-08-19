Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 TCCC Training

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Curtis Nichols, a corpsman with Navy Reserve Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth, stands security for team members applying life saving Tactical Combat Casualty Care skills on a simulated casualty during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022, at Wise, Va., on Aug. 19, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

