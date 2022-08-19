Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 TCCC Training

Distinguished visitors observe U.S. service members participating in Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 navigate an obstacle course while carry a simulated casualty on a litter during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Wise, Va., Aug. 19, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

