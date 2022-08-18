AGADEZ, Niger - Local children of Agadez gather outside of Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, August 18, 2022. U.S. forces in Niger work with local schools, women’s groups, and civilian leadership, helping improve public understanding and appreciation of our joint security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 03:45
|Photo ID:
|7380120
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-IT949-1159
|Resolution:
|2831x4024
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|AGADEZ, NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. military members spend time with local Nigerien children [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT