AGADEZ, Niger - Local children of Agadez gather outside of Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, August 18, 2022. U.S. forces in Niger work with local schools, women’s groups, and civilian leadership, helping improve public understanding and appreciation of our joint security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.20.2022 03:45 Photo ID: 7380120 VIRIN: 220818-F-IT949-1159 Resolution: 2831x4024 Size: 4.26 MB Location: AGADEZ, NE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. military members spend time with local Nigerien children [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.