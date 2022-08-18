Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. military members spend time with local Nigerien children [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. military members spend time with local Nigerien children

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AGADEZ, Niger - Local children of Agadez gather outside of Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, August 18, 2022. U.S. forces in Niger work with local schools, women’s groups, and civilian leadership, helping improve public understanding and appreciation of our joint security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 03:45
    Photo ID: 7380120
    VIRIN: 220818-F-IT949-1159
    Resolution: 2831x4024
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
