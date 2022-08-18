AGADEZ, Niger - U.S. military members stationed at Nigerien Air Base 201, take time out of their busy schedule to spend a few minutes entertaining local children of Agadez, Niger, August 18, 2022. U.S. Soldiers from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group civil affairs team, foster enduring partnership with Agadez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 03:45
|Photo ID:
|7380119
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-IT949-1176
|Resolution:
|5616x3427
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|AGADEZ, NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. military members spend time with local Nigerien children [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT