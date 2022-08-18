U.S. military members spend time with local Nigerien children

AGADEZ, Niger - U.S. military members stationed at Nigerien Air Base 201, take time out of their busy schedule to spend a few minutes entertaining local children of Agadez, Niger, August 18, 2022. U.S. Soldiers from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group civil affairs team, foster enduring partnership with Agadez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

