U.S. military members spend time with local Nigerien children

AGADEZ, Niger - Lt. Col. John Barrett, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, takes a selfie with local Agadez children outside the gates of Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, August 18, 2022. Continued civil affairs operations as part of the 409th Air Expeditionary Group and U.S. AFRICOM mission continually assist Niger’s efforts toward great stability, enhanced security, and economic development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

