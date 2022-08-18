Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. military members spend time with local Nigerien children [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. military members spend time with local Nigerien children

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AGADEZ, Niger - Lt. Col. John Barrett, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, takes a selfie with local Agadez children outside the gates of Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, August 18, 2022. Continued civil affairs operations as part of the 409th Air Expeditionary Group and U.S. AFRICOM mission continually assist Niger’s efforts toward great stability, enhanced security, and economic development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    This work, U.S. military members spend time with local Nigerien children [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    Niger
    435AEW
    409AEG

