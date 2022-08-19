Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company builds bridges at Whiskeytown Lake [Image 3 of 12]

    132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company builds bridges at Whiskeytown Lake

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    The 132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company members drill at Whiskeytown Lake near Redding, California on August 19, 2022 as part of a drill. These Bridge Builder Crewmembers (12C) practice their craft almost every drill ato remain ready for when called to duty.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 23:31
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company builds bridges at Whiskeytown Lake [Image 12 of 12], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    MP
    Army
    National Guard
    Military Police
    CAARNG

