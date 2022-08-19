The 132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company members drill at Whiskeytown Lake near Redding, California on August 19, 2022 as part of a drill. These Bridge Builder Crewmembers (12C) practice their craft almost every drill ato remain ready for when called to duty.
This work, 132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company builds bridges at Whiskeytown Lake [Image 12 of 12], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
