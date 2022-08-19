132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company builds bridges at Whiskeytown Lake

The 132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company members drill at Whiskeytown Lake near Redding, California on August 19, 2022 as part of a drill. These Bridge Builder Crewmembers (12C) practice their craft almost every drill ato remain ready for when called to duty.

