Viper Company Leopard Display Finland

    SODANKYLA, FINLAND

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), learn about Finnish army Leopard 2 main battle tanks at Sodankyla, Finland, Aug. 15, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    EuropeanSupport2022
    101st(AAST)
    FinnishSummerExercises

