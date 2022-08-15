U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), learn about Finnish army Leopard 2 main battle tanks at Sodankyla, Finland, Aug. 15, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 14:33
|Photo ID:
|7378899
|VIRIN:
|220815-A-JR201-1002
|Resolution:
|3789x2526
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|SODANKYLA, FI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Company Leopard Display Finland [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT