U.S. Army Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson, a public affairs mass communications specialist with the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, records a Finnish army Leopard 2 main battle tank drive out of a maintenance bay, at Sodankyla, Finland Aug. 15, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 14:33
|Photo ID:
|7378903
|VIRIN:
|220815-A-JR201-1003
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|SODANKYLA, FI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Company Leopard Display Finland [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
