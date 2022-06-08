Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193 SOW Hosts Career Fair

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Echo Rogers 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    193rd Special Operations Squadron right start members listen to an airman talk about his job during a career fair in Middletown, Pa. August 6, 2022. The wing hosted the career fair to allow Airmen to see different career fields and learn about their capabilities in hopes of cultivating a community atmosphere. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Echo Rogers)

