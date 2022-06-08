Career fair offers Airmen one-stop job shopping

With more than 1,900 personnel working across dozens of professions at the 193rd Special Operations Wing, both potential and current Airmen have a lot of career fields to choose from. Recognizing this, on Aug. 6, wing leadership hosted a career fair on base, offering a one-stop shop for Airmen to explore areas they’re passionate about.



“We place a lot of value on our Airmen, and we want them to succeed in their mission,” said Colonel Eric McKissick, 193rd SOW vice commander. “This was an opportunity to see the (jobs at the) wing in one location instead of three locations that stretch over 90 miles. We’re offering this chance for you to see everything that’s out there.”



More than 20 different units were on hand to educate and inform enlisted personnel, officers and Right Start members about the career fields available within the units.



Right Start members are soon-to-be Airmen awaiting basic military and technical training. Elijah Allison, a current Right Start member on base, said he found the event to be enlightening.



“It’s cool to be able to walk around here and get to know what we do and the Airmen who work here,” Allison said.



This career fair was also important because it built a sense of community, according to Master Sgt. Katrina Wetzel, 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron first sergeant.



“It built comradery between Airmen,” said Wetzel. “The wing has so much out there that people don’t know about. This created a visual opportunity for Airmen to interact and network with one another.”



This face-to-face networking is important for Airmen who may want to switch jobs, McKissick said. It gives them an indication of how they would fit in with the new unit.



Both McKissick and Master Sgt. Justin Mulholland, 193rd SOW recruiter said they’re hoping this career fair has served as a tool to help inform and guide Airmen to the unit where they best belong.



“One of the biggest takeaways we’re hoping for is that Airmen across the wing will be able to see different career fields and learn about their capabilities,” Mulholland said.



McKissick says the ultimate goal is happy Airmen who are serving in jobs they’re passionate about and who have a clear understanding of the wing and how each person plays an important role in it.

