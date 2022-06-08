193 SOW Hosts Career Fair

Tech. Sgt. Trenton Johnson, 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural craftsman, describes to a right start member how he places a hole patch on a panel during a career fair in Middletown, Pa., August 6, 2022. The wing hosted the career fair to allow Airmen to see different career fields and learn about their capabilities in hopes of cultivating a community atmosphere. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Echo Rogers)
|08.06.2022
|08.19.2022 14:53
|7378878
|220806-Z-JC475-1013
|4540x3027
|5.89 MB
|MIDDLETOWN, PA, US
|4
|1
