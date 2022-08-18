Brazil Assumes Command of Middle East Anti-Piracy Task Force

220818-N-IG466-0172 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 18, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces; Brazilian Navy Rear Adm. Nelson de Oliveira Leite; and Pakistan Navy Commodore Ahmed Hussain attend the Combined Task Force (CTF) 151 Change of Command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 18. Established in 2009, CTF 151 is one of four task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest naval partnership in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Adelola Tinubu)

