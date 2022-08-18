Brazil Assumes Command of Middle East Anti-Piracy Task Force

220818-N-IG466-0183 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 18, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, delivers remarks during the Combined Task Force (CTF) 151 Change of Command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 18. Brazilian Navy Rear Adm. Nelson de Oliveira Leite assumed command of CTF 151 from Pakistan Navy Commodore Ahmed Hussain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Adelola Tinubu)

