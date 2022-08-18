Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brazil Assumes Command of Middle East Anti-Piracy Task Force [Image 2 of 3]

    Brazil Assumes Command of Middle East Anti-Piracy Task Force

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.18.2022

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220818-N-IG466-0183 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 18, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, delivers remarks during the Combined Task Force (CTF) 151 Change of Command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 18. Brazilian Navy Rear Adm. Nelson de Oliveira Leite assumed command of CTF 151 from Pakistan Navy Commodore Ahmed Hussain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Adelola Tinubu)

    CTF 151
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Combined Maritime Forces
    CMF

