    Brazil Assumes Command of Middle East Anti-Piracy Task Force

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.18.2022

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220818-N-IG466-0141 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 18, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center; Brazilian Navy Rear Adm. Nelson de Oliveira Leite, right; and Pakistan Navy Commodore Ahmed Hussain render honors during the Combined Task Force (CTF) 151 Change of Command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 18. Established in 2009, CTF 151 is one of four task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest naval partnership in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Adelola Tinubu)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brazil Assumes Command of Middle East Anti-Piracy Task Force [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CTF 151
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Combined Maritime Forces
    CMF

