100 CES enhances proficiency through exercise training

A U.S. Air Force firefighter from the 100th Civil Engineering Squadron participates in a simulated a chemical attack exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 17, 2022. This training allows firemen to remain proficient and successfully respond to real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

