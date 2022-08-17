A U.S. Air Force firefighter from the 100th Civil Engineering Squadron participates in a simulated a chemical attack exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 17, 2022. This training allows firemen to remain proficient and successfully respond to real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
This work, 100 CES enhances proficiency through exercise training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
