    100 CES enhances proficiency through exercise training [Image 2 of 5]

    100 CES enhances proficiency through exercise training

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force. Master Sgt. Timothy Mulvaney, 100th Civil Engineering Squadron fire chief, collects the fire hose during a chemical attack exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 17, 2022. This training allowed Airmen to perform essential operations during chemical attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 CES enhances proficiency through exercise training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

