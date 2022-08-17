U.S. Air Force. Master Sgt. Timothy Mulvaney, 100th Civil Engineering Squadron fire chief, collects the fire hose during a chemical attack exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 17, 2022. This training allowed Airmen to perform essential operations during chemical attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 06:52
|Photo ID:
|7378007
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-NR913-0092
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100 CES enhances proficiency through exercise training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT