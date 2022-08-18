220818-N-JC800-0014 SINGAPORE (Aug. 18, 2022) - Alexandru Chiric, a member of the European Union Critical Maritime Route Wider Indian Ocean (EU CRIMARIO), speaks on sharing information on the maritime domain through multi-national fusion centers throughout the Southeast Asian region during exercise Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2022 in Singapore, Aug. 18. In its 21st year, SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation among 21 participating Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

