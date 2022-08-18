220818-N-JC800-0065 SINGAPORE (Aug. 18, 2022) – Capt. Tom Ogden, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, gives closing remarks of the Maritime Domain Awareness seminar during exercise Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2022 in Singapore, Aug. 18. In its 21st year, SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation among 21 participating Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

