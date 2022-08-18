Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SINGAPORE

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220818-N-JC800-0008 SINGAPORE (Aug. 18, 2022) - Dr. Euan Graham, senior fellow for the International Institute for Strategic Studies-Asia, spoke about the current state of seagoing affairs during exercise Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2022 in Singapore, Aug. 18. In its 21st year, SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation among 21 participating Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

