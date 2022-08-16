220817-N-NA571-1476 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 17, 2022) Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer of Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), observes the return from a training march on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Aug 17, 2022. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by SN Valerie Morrison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 20:02 Photo ID: 7377571 VIRIN: 220817-N-NA571-1476 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 0 B Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACB 1 conducts training march [Image 4 of 4], by SN Valerie Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.