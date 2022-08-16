Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACB 1 conducts a training march [Image 1 of 4]

    ACB 1 conducts a training march

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Valerie Morrison 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    220817-N-NA571-1067 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 17, 2022) A Sailor, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), leads a company as guide on during a command training march on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Aug 17, 2022. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by SN Valerie Morrison)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 20:02
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Seabees
    readiness
    Team building

