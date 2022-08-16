220817-N-NA571-1423 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 17, 2022) Logistics Specialist Seaman Dylan Caceci, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), leads a company as guide on during a training march on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Aug 17, 2022. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by SN Valerie Morrison)
|08.16.2022
|08.18.2022 20:02
|7377575
|220817-N-NA571-1423
|5472x3648
|0 B
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|4
|0
This work, ACB 1 conducts training march [Image 4 of 4], by SN Valerie Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
