Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From lodging to newspapers, a brief look inside Tokyo's historic US Army post [Image 2 of 3]

    From lodging to newspapers, a brief look inside Tokyo's historic US Army post

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.28.2022

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Masakazu Hoshi, a housekeeper at Hardy Barracks, prepares a guest room inside the recreational lodge at Akasaka Press Center, Japan, July 28, 2022. The lodge recently remodeled its 35 rooms that are roughly twice the size of those at hotels outside the installation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 18:54
    Photo ID: 7377409
    VIRIN: 220728-D-VY538-067
    Resolution: 6456x4312
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From lodging to newspapers, a brief look inside Tokyo's historic US Army post [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From lodging to newspapers, a brief look inside Tokyo's historic US Army post
    From lodging to newspapers, a brief look inside Tokyo's historic US Army post
    From lodging to newspapers, a brief look inside Tokyo's historic US Army post

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From lodging to newspapers, a brief look inside Tokyo's historic US Army post

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USAG Japan
    Akasaka Press Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT