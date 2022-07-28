Masakazu Hoshi, a housekeeper at Hardy Barracks, prepares a guest room inside the recreational lodge at Akasaka Press Center, Japan, July 28, 2022. The lodge recently remodeled its 35 rooms that are roughly twice the size of those at hotels outside the installation.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 18:54
|Photo ID:
|7377409
|VIRIN:
|220728-D-VY538-067
|Resolution:
|6456x4312
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From lodging to newspapers, a brief look inside Tokyo's historic US Army post [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From lodging to newspapers, a brief look inside Tokyo's historic US Army post
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT