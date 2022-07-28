Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From lodging to newspapers, a brief look inside Tokyo's historic US Army post [Image 3 of 3]

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.28.2022

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    An aerial shot of Akasaka Press Center taken by Stars and Stripes Pacific can be seen inside its archive July 28, 2022. Both buildings in the photo were built in the 1960s. The building on the left is Hardy Barracks and the other one is where the newspaper offices are currently located.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 18:54
    Photo ID: 7377410
    VIRIN: 220728-D-VY538-140
    Resolution: 6145x3880
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: TOKYO, JP 
    This work, From lodging to newspapers, a brief look inside Tokyo's historic US Army post [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    USAG Japan
    Akasaka Press Center

