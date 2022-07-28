Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From lodging to newspapers, a brief look inside Tokyo's historic US Army post

    From lodging to newspapers, a brief look inside Tokyo's historic US Army post

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.28.2022

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Michael Ryan, chief of staff for Stars and Stripes Pacific, shows the first copy of the newspaper that was printed in Japan in 1945 while inside an archive at Akasaka Press Center, Japan, July 28, 2022. The installation, which is managed by U.S. Army Garrison Japan, also has a recreational lodge called Hardy Barracks, where military personnel and families can stay when exploring Tokyo.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 18:54
    Location: TOKYO, JP 
    Japan
    USAG Japan
    Akasaka Press Center

