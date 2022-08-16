Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Dept. of Defense Members Meet with Kuwaiti Partners, JIC, Aug 2022 [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Dept. of Defense Members Meet with Kuwaiti Partners, JIC, Aug 2022

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Maj. Parker Nelson, civil affairs officer, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, briefs during the Joint Implementation Committee meeting, Kuwait City, Aug. 16, 2022. Members of the Kuwait Ministry of Defense, KMOI, and U.S. Armed Forces met during a two-day event to discuss joint ventures. The meetings, held throughout the year, ensure the continuous dialogue and strengthening of our relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    Area Support Group-Kuwait
    Kuwait Ministry of Defense
    ASG-KU
    Kuwait Ministry of Interior
    Joint Implementation Meeting

