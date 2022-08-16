Fawaz Sulaiman, police officer, Kuwait Ministry of Interior, listens to U.S. Air Force, Col. Rolandis Walker, vice chief, Office of Military Cooperation, Kuwait Ministry of Defense, during a Joint Implementation Committee meeting, Kuwait City, Aug. 16, 2022. Members of the Kuwait Ministry of Defense, KMOI, and U.S. Armed Forces met during a two-day event to discuss joint ventures. The meetings, held throughout the year, ensure the continuous dialogue and strengthening of our relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 12:55
|Photo ID:
|7376420
|VIRIN:
|220816-D-VN697-215
|Resolution:
|7361x5297
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Dept. of Defense Members Meet with Kuwaiti Partners, JIC, Aug 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
