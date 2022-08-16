U.S. Dept. of Defense Members Meet with Kuwaiti Partners, JIC, Aug 2022

Kuwait Brig. Gen. Fahad Alotaibi, director, Office of Military Cooperation, Kuwait Ministry of Defense, provides guidance, from the head of the table, during the Joint Implementation Committee meeting, Kuwait City, Aug. 16, 2022. To his left are, U.S. Air Force, Col. Rolandis Walker, vice chief, Office of Military Cooperation, KMOD; and Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, commander, Area Support Group-Kuwait. Members of KMOD, K Ministry of Interior, and U.S. Armed Forces met during a two-day event to discuss joint ventures. The meetings, held throughout the year, ensure the continuous dialogue and strengthening of our relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

