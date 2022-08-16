Kuwait Brig. Gen. Fahad Alotaibi, director, Office of Military Cooperation, Kuwait Ministry of Defense, provides guidance, from the head of the table, during the Joint Implementation Committee meeting, Kuwait City, Aug. 16, 2022. To his left are, U.S. Air Force, Col. Rolandis Walker, vice chief, Office of Military Cooperation, KMOD; and Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, commander, Area Support Group-Kuwait. Members of KMOD, K Ministry of Interior, and U.S. Armed Forces met during a two-day event to discuss joint ventures. The meetings, held throughout the year, ensure the continuous dialogue and strengthening of our relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 12:55
|Photo ID:
|7376423
|VIRIN:
|220816-D-VN697-446
|Resolution:
|6518x4401
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Dept. of Defense Members Meet with Kuwaiti Partners, JIC, Aug 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
