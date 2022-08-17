Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EC-37B

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    An EC-37B Compass Call arrives at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. Compass Call suppresses air defenses by preventing the transmission of essential information between adversaries, their weapon systems, and control networks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    Arizona
    Air Power
    DM

