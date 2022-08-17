Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EC-37B [Image 5 of 5]

    EC-37B

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    Service members stand next to an EC-37B Compass Call after its arrival at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. The EC-130H Compass Call is scheduled to be replaced by the EC-37B, the first of its kind which has the enhanced flight performance of a commercial business jet airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EC-37B [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    Arizona
    Air Power
    DM

