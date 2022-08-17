Service members admire an EC-37B Compass Call after its arrival at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. The EC-130H Compass Call is scheduled to be replaced by the EC-37B, the first of its kind which has the enhanced flight performance of a commercial business jet airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 11:05
|Photo ID:
|7376230
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-BS488-0046
|Resolution:
|5326x3544
|Size:
|948.9 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, EC-37B [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT