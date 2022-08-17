Service members admire an EC-37B Compass Call after its arrival at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. The EC-130H Compass Call is scheduled to be replaced by the EC-37B, the first of its kind which has the enhanced flight performance of a commercial business jet airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class)

Date Taken: 08.17.2022
Location: TUCSON, AZ, US