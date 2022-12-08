U.S. Army Sgt. April Destafano, a water purifier with 101st Engineer Battalion’s Forward Support Co. (FSC), enjoys the remnants of the sunset following night-fire lane as part of Operation Patriot Crucible at Camp Edwards Aug. 12.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 09:33
|Photo ID:
|7376036
|VIRIN:
|220812-Z-HX738-054
|Resolution:
|4080x3060
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rounds complete following night fire on Cape Cod [Image 4 of 4], by CPT John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
