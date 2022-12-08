Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rounds complete following night fire on Cape Cod [Image 4 of 4]

    Rounds complete following night fire on Cape Cod

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Capt. John Quinn 

    151st Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Sgt. April Destafano, a water purifier with 101st Engineer Battalion’s Forward Support Co. (FSC), enjoys the remnants of the sunset following night-fire lane as part of Operation Patriot Crucible at Camp Edwards Aug. 12.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 09:33
    Photo ID: 7376036
    VIRIN: 220812-Z-HX738-054
    Resolution: 4080x3060
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
    This work, Rounds complete following night fire on Cape Cod [Image 4 of 4], by CPT John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Massachusetts National Guard
    Readiness
    Lethality

