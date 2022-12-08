Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dusk descends on Buddy Team Live Fire [Image 2 of 4]

    Dusk descends on Buddy Team Live Fire

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Capt. John Quinn 

    151st Regional Support Group

    Members of the 101st Engineer Battalion’s Forward Support Co. (FSC) safely conduct buddy team night-fire during Annual Training at Camp Edwards, Mass., Aug. 12.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 09:33
    Photo ID: 7376032
    VIRIN: 220812-Z-HX738-039
    Resolution: 4080x3060
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dusk descends on Buddy Team Live Fire [Image 4 of 4], by CPT John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Live fire under a lavender sky on Cape Cod
    Dusk descends on Buddy Team Live Fire
    Finishing up night fire on Cape Cod
    Rounds complete following night fire on Cape Cod

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Camp Edwards

    TAGS

    Massachusetts National Guard
    Readiness
    Lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT