Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 09:33 Photo ID: 7376035 VIRIN: 220812-Z-HX738-050 Resolution: 4080x3060 Size: 1.39 MB Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Finishing up night fire on Cape Cod [Image 4 of 4], by CPT John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.