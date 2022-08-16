Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island 5k Flight Deck Run [Image 7 of 8]

    Makin Island 5k Flight Deck Run

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220816-N-YC581-1092

    The Chiefs Mess assigned to USS Makin Island pose for a group photo, participate in a 5K run in observance of the 80th anniversary of the Makin Island raid, Aug. 16. The 5K run served to commemorate Makin Island’s historical raid, routing enemy forces, gaining valuable intelligence and earning its name in honor of Marine Raider Companies A and B, Second Raider Battalion on Japanese-held Makin Island, in the Gilbert Islands, Aug. 17-18, 1942. Makin Island, flagship of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th MEU, is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Noel Heeter)

    5k run
    Sailor
    13th MEU
    commemorate
    LHD 8
    MKI

