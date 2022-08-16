Makin Island Commemorates 80th Anniversary MKI Raid

220816-N-XK047-2039



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2022) – Capt. Tony Chavez, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), third from left, Capt. Andria Slough, executive officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), fourth from left, Lt. Col. Eric Olson, executive officer of 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), center, Elena Rodriguez, Sgt. Maj. of 13th MEU, third from right and Lucas Jenkins, Command Master Chief of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), second from right, and Sailors, and Marines assigned to 13th MEU, pose for a photo during an observance ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the Makin Island raid, Aug. 16. The ceremony commemorated Makin Island’s historical raid, routing enemy forces, gaining valuable intelligence and earning its name in honor of Marine Raider Companies A and B, Second Raider Battalion on Japanese-held Makin Island, in the Gilbert Islands, Aug. 17-18, 1942. Makin Island, flagship of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th MEU, is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

